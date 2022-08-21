Remembering Madisyn Baldwin: Community creates memorial for Oxford shooting victim

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Depot Park is in the heart of downtown Clarkston, a place that’s special to the family of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

It will now be home to a one-of-a-kind memorial after she was lost to the Oxford High School shooting.

“Madisyn was in school in Clarkston for six years prior to Oxford. They say it takes a village to raise a child. My village is really Clarkston community. They raised and molded Madisyn into who she is today,” Baldwin’s mother Nicole Beausoleil said.

Beausoleil is sharing pride and love she has for her daughter and best friend.

Baldwin was one of four students killed tragically at Oxford High School.

Being raised in Clarkston, she lived with a true sense of community and is being remembered for touching so many lives.

“They have molded Payton and Liam as well. I can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for our family. The tribute, the memorial. Payton’s elementary school, Pine Knob has purchased an Eastern Red Bud. They did a donation,” Beausoleil said.

The planting of a tree Saturday, along with a plaque, will be done in a place visitors can see a playground and bring pets. Baldwin was an animal lover and someone who always wanted to be around dogs her mother recalls.

7 Action News asked Beausoleil how she felt when she found out about the memorial.

“Emotion. Hits home for me. This is our home and where we lived, where I watched my kids grow up. When it blooms, leaves look like heart-shaped flowers. A beautiful piece in remembrance to her because she was beautiful inside and out,” Beausoleil said.

She says she’s grateful to all who’ve made contact to offer prayers. One person in particular, has led the effort to establish a memorial.

“The principal has helped me in more ways that I can possibly thank her for. When it comes down to it, memories are all we have. This is going to be a great place for people to come and visit her.” Beausoleil said.