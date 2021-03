WHITEHALL, Mich. — The Eighth Annual White Lake Business Expo is scheduled to be held in May this year, according to the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event is slated to occur May 15 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Whitehall Football Stadium.

Businesses who are interested in attending as an exhibitor may fill out this application.

