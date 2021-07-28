Watch

State proclaims July 28-Aug. 4 as 'Buy Michigan Week'

Steve Helber/AP
Diners are served in an outdoor patio at a restaurant in the Old Town area Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, in Winchester, Va. The viral pandemic has hammered small businesses across the United States, an alarming trend for an economy that’s trying to rebound from the deepest, fastest recession in U.S. history. Small companies are struggling in Winchester, a city of 28,000 that works hard to promote and preserve local enterprises. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 10:32:52-04

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation Wednesday marking July 28 through Aug. 4 as Buy Michigan Week.

“Michigan businesses have been resilient through the pandemic and I am committed to getting them the support they need as we continue Michigan’s economic jumpstart,” Whitmer said. “Buying local has never been more important as we continue to build up our economy stronger than ever. With each purchase made at a Michigan retailer, you can help keep more money in your community and improve your quality of life as we put Michigan back to work.”

Last week, Whitmer kicked off the MI Small Business Summer tour to recognize the state’s small businesses that have shown resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State economic relief programs for businesses supported more than 25,000 companies and retained more than 200,000 jobs during the pandemic.

“Strengthening our local economies and getting Michiganders back to work is a priority for our administration,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “I encourage all Michiganders to support our wonderful industries and local businesses this week and always. From shopping at a local boutique, to dining at a family-owned restaurant, there are countless ways to support Michigan businesses. Getting our economy back on track starts right here in our neighborhoods.”

