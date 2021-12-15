WMU will begin assessing fines for students not meeting COVID-19 test requirement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University has released its COVID-19 safety and testing guidelines for the spring semester, with unvaccinated students and employees continuing to have to test weekly.

Those who do not comply with the testing requirement will fined $50 for each missed COVID-19 test. At the sixth missed test and for every test after that, the fine increases to $100 per occurrence.

There’s no ceiling to the number of fines that can be assessed, and those who owe more than $300 on their student account will not be able to register for classes.

The required testing operation will move from Fetzer Center to North Kohrman Hall starting Jan. 4.

Required indoor masking and health badging will also remain in place until further notice.

University officials continue to urge students and employees to get vaccinated, including getting a booster shot once eligible.

Other health practices they encourage include getting tested at the earliest sign of symptoms, washing hands frequently and correctly, cleaning work and personal spaces and high-touch surfaces thoroughly and frequently, and maintaining physical distance from others as much as possible.