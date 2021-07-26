Watch

Whitmer's veto of reading scholarships sparks voucher debate

Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivers here 2021 State of the State address.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 26, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s veto of $155 million in proposed spending on reading scholarships for students has sparked fresh criticism from opponents who say it would have addressed pandemic-related learning loss and approval from those who liken the grants to vouchers.

The Democratic governor struck the Republican-backed program while signing a $17 billion school budget this month.

It would have been funded with federal COVID-19 aid.

The Republican-controlled House unsuccessfully tried to override the veto last week.

The funding would have gone to Grand Valley State University to disburse up to $1,000 each to public K-5 students not proficient in reading.

