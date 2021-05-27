Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

Whitmer proposes eliminating longtime school funding gap

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
classroom
Posted at 12:52 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 12:52:20-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing to use a budget surplus to finally eliminate a funding gap among K-12 districts, 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education.

Under the Democratic governor’s revised proposal, all districts and charter schools would receive $8,692 in base per-student aid from the state.

That is $581, or 7%, more for most.

An existing $418 gap between lower- and higher-funded schools would be fully closed.

Whitmer also proposes spending $1 billion to upgrade school infrastructure and to hire more teachers and psychologists, counselors, social workers and nurses who work in schools.

SEE MORE: STATE OF EDUCATION

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

State of Education: Resources

Adjusting study habits during COVID-19 Allendale Public Schools Battle Creek Public Schools Black River Public School Byron Center Public Schools CDC Checklist for Parents CDC Guidelines for Reopening Schools Coopersville Area Public Schools East Grand Rapids Public Schools Return to Learning Plans Forest Hills Public Schools Comstock Park Public Schools Grand Haven Area Public Schools Grand Rapids Public Schools update on Return to School Plans Grandville Public Schools summer updates Greenville Public Schools Holland Public Schools Return-to-Learn updates Hudsonville Public Schools Return to School information Kalamazoo Public Schools Kentwood Public Schools Lowell Area Public Schools MI Safe Schools Roadmap Muskegon Public Schools National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Planning Guide for educators North Muskegon Public Schools Portage Public Schools Reusable cloth masks for kids Rockford Public Schools Special education guidance Spring Lake Public Schools update on reopening plan Student veterans and the G.I. Bill during COVID-19 West Ottawa Public Schools Wyoming Public Schools Zeeland Public Schools