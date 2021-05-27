Whitmer proposes eliminating longtime school funding gap

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing to use a budget surplus to finally eliminate a funding gap among K-12 districts, 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education.

Under the Democratic governor’s revised proposal, all districts and charter schools would receive $8,692 in base per-student aid from the state.

That is $581, or 7%, more for most.

An existing $418 gap between lower- and higher-funded schools would be fully closed.

Whitmer also proposes spending $1 billion to upgrade school infrastructure and to hire more teachers and psychologists, counselors, social workers and nurses who work in schools.

