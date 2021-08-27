Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

Whitmer issues statement supporting school mask mandates

items.[0].image.alt
David Eggert/AP
Gretchen Whitmer unveils a proposal to spend about $1 billion in federal pandemic rescue funding to boost the business climate on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Rotary Park along the Grand River in Lansing, Mich. It is part of a broader $2.1 billion economic jumpstart plan that would need legislative approval. (AP Photo/David Eggert)
gretchen whitmer
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 14:52:35-04

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Friday supporting school districts that have implemented mask mandates.

As of Friday afternoon, 179 districts had issued mandates, covering more than 674,000 students or 53.8% of students enrolled in traditional public schools in Michigan, according to a news release.

“After 19 months of COVID, the science is clear: Vaccines and masks keep kids safe and help them continue learning in person.

“On vaccines, the message is simple: Every eligible Michigander 12 and older should get their safe, effective and FDA-approved vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community.

“On masks, both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC have strongly recommended that districts require masks for students, teachers and staff in schools regardless of vaccination status because it will allow everyone to stay safe while continuing to learn and grow in-person. I agree with our top health experts.

“As of today, 179 districts totaling over 53% of Michigan students, are covered by mask requirements implemented by their school district or local county health department. That number has increased substantially over the last few weeks, and we expect to see that trend continue as the first day of school approaches.

“Districts and local public health leaders should keep working together to implement mask guidelines and create buy-in at the community level, which leads to better outcomes and better adherence to policies that keep kids, teachers, staff and parents safe.

“Together, we can protect ourselves from COVID and ensure kids keep learning in-person.”

Whitmer’s statement comes during the same week that county commissioners in Ottawa and Kent counties listened to hours of public comments regarding school mask policies, most of them in opposition.

It also comes amid increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state and throughout the U.S.

READ MORE: Kent County commissioners hear public comments on school mask mandates

READ MORE: Wayne County Public Health Department issues mask mandate for all schools, daycares

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

State of Education: Resources

Adjusting study habits during COVID-19 Allendale Public Schools Battle Creek Public Schools Black River Public School Byron Center Public Schools CDC Checklist for Parents CDC Guidelines for Reopening Schools Coopersville Area Public Schools East Grand Rapids Public Schools Return to Learning Plans Forest Hills Public Schools Comstock Park Public Schools Grand Haven Area Public Schools Grand Rapids Public Schools update on Return to School Plans Grandville Public Schools summer updates Greenville Public Schools Holland Public Schools Return-to-Learn updates Hudsonville Public Schools Return to School information Kalamazoo Public Schools Kentwood Public Schools Lowell Area Public Schools MI Safe Schools Roadmap Muskegon Public Schools National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Planning Guide for educators North Muskegon Public Schools Portage Public Schools Reusable cloth masks for kids Rockford Public Schools Special education guidance Spring Lake Public Schools update on reopening plan Student veterans and the G.I. Bill during COVID-19 West Ottawa Public Schools Wyoming Public Schools Zeeland Public Schools