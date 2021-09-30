Western Michigan University holding commencement ceremony for 2020, 2021 graduates

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University has created a special ceremony to recognize 2020 and 2021 graduates, who did not get to experience in-person commencements because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’ll be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 in Waldo Stadium, according to a news release Thursday.

Graduates from four classes – who will be assembled on the stadium field in front of staging situated on the west end zone – will be able to cross the stage while their family and friends watch the traditional rite of passage.