Western Michigan University awarding $2.4M in scholarships starting next year

FOX 17
WMU
Posted at 3:34 PM, Dec 09, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University will provide $2.4 million in scholarships to 1,350 incoming and current students starting next year thanks to its Empowering Futures Gift.

The university announced the new scholarships Thursday.

“Today we take a giant leap forward in providing access to higher education as we announce the greatest expansion of financial support for Broncos in our institution’s history,” a statement from WMU said. “The first comprehensive support of its kind at Western, this inaugural application of the Empowering Futures Gift will remove barriers that too often keep underrepresented and underserved students from starting and completing their degree.”

Funding will provide recipients a tuition-free education, low-cost housing, an innovative Living Learning Community, internship stipends to foster career development and graduation scholarships.

