Wayne County prosecutor charges five minors who allegedly made threats to area schools

(WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has issued charges Tuesday for five students due to school threats.

The charges stem from threats that were made on December 2, 3, 4, and 6. The threats were reportedly made by minors.

If there are convictions, the judge will fashion a sentence considering the crime committed, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office.

The minors would not face adult sentences if convicted.

Here are the charges and schools that these children attend:

A 13-year-old male student at Casimir Pulaski Elementary / Middle school in Detroit. Charged for Alleged Conduct on December 6, 2021 – Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School Employee or Students.

A 13-year-old male student at Brownell School in Grosse Pointe Farms. Charged for Alleged Conduct on December 2, 2021 – Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence against a School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device.

A 14-year-old male student at J.E. Clark Preparatory Academy in Wayne. Charged for Alleged Conduct on December 6, 2021 – Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence against a School.

A 12-year-old female student at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy in Detroit. Charged for Alleged Conduct on December 4, 2021 - Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence against a School or School Employees.

A 12-year-old male student at Strong Middle School in Melvindale. Charged for Alleged Conduct on December 3, 2021 – Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence against a School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device.

