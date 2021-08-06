WATCH: GVSU announces fall semester COVID-19 protocols, requiring vaccines

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University officials announced their COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming fall semester Friday morning, saying they will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all faculty, staff and students.

The deadline to be fully vaccinated is Sept. 30.

Limited exceptions for medical or religious reasons will be made.

Numerous free vaccine clinics will be on campus during move-in week and during the first week of classes for arriving students and any accompanying family members.

