WATCH: GVSU announces fall semester COVID-19 protocols, requiring vaccines

GVSU
GVSU Allendale
Posted at 10:16 AM, Aug 06, 2021
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University officials announced their COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming fall semester Friday morning, saying they will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all faculty, staff and students.

Watch the press conference here:

The deadline to be fully vaccinated is Sept. 30.

Limited exceptions for medical or religious reasons will be made.

Numerous free vaccine clinics will be on campus during move-in week and during the first week of classes for arriving students and any accompanying family members.

Read more about the university's requirement here.

