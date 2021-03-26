Menu

U-M graduates can watch online graduation inside Big House

Christian Petersen
<p>ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 17: General view as the Michigan Wolverines kick off to the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter of the college football game at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 4:49 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 16:49:22-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan will stick to a virtual graduation ceremony.

But graduates can enter the football stadium to hear speeches and watch the event on screens.

The football stadium now can be opened at 20% capacity — a reason that was given for opening it to graduates on May 1.

The commencement speakers will be elsewhere but visible on screens at the Big House.

Family members cannot be inside the stadium.

It’s the second year that a traditional graduation has been canceled at U-M because of the coronavirus.

