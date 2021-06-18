U-M extends free tuition to some students in Flint, Dearborn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is extending free tuition to certain students at its Flint and Dearborn campuses.

The Go Blue Guarantee applies to new full-time students who live in Michigan and enter with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.

They must have a family income of $65,000 or less and assets under $50,000.

Returning students in Flint and Dearborn must have a grade-point average of at least 3.0 to qualify.

The Board of Regents approved the policy Thursday.

Separately, tuition for in-state students at the Ann Arbor campus will increase by 1.4 percent and financial aid will increase by 6.4 percent.

