State releases 'blueprint' for student recovery post-pandemic

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released on Wednesday the MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery guidance to help districts and schools create recovery plans and resources after the pandemic.

It provides recommendations related to wellness, academics, school culture and climate, family and community engagement and postsecondary education, a news release said.

“The most pressing challenges schools face aren’t new, but they have been exacerbated by the pandemic, resulting economic hardship and social divisions,” Whitmer said. “That is why I am so proud of the MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery that the Advisory Council has created. It will not only help local education leaders comprehensively address immediate challenges, but it will also move us towards an education system that works better for all of our children.”

Back in February, Whitmer announced a group of cross-sector experts representing education, health and community leaders to serve on the council.

It’s chaired by Superintendent Kevin Polston and includes school leaders, educators, public health practitioners, pediatricians, school board members, community and philanthropic leaders, legislators, parents and students.

Read the full Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery here.