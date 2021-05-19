Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

State releases 'blueprint' for student recovery post-pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
File
blurred classroom.jpg
Posted at 3:27 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 15:27:41-04

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released on Wednesday the MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery guidance to help districts and schools create recovery plans and resources after the pandemic.

It provides recommendations related to wellness, academics, school culture and climate, family and community engagement and postsecondary education, a news release said.

“The most pressing challenges schools face aren’t new, but they have been exacerbated by the pandemic, resulting economic hardship and social divisions,” Whitmer said. “That is why I am so proud of the MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery that the Advisory Council has created. It will not only help local education leaders comprehensively address immediate challenges, but it will also move us towards an education system that works better for all of our children.”

Back in February, Whitmer announced a group of cross-sector experts representing education, health and community leaders to serve on the council.

RELATED: Superintendent of Godfrey-Lee Public Schools to chair state Student Recovery Advisory Council

It’s chaired by Superintendent Kevin Polston and includes school leaders, educators, public health practitioners, pediatricians, school board members, community and philanthropic leaders, legislators, parents and students.

Read the full Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

State of Education: Resources

Adjusting study habits during COVID-19 Allendale Public Schools Battle Creek Public Schools Black River Public School Byron Center Public Schools CDC Checklist for Parents CDC Guidelines for Reopening Schools Coopersville Area Public Schools East Grand Rapids Public Schools Return to Learning Plans Forest Hills Public Schools Comstock Park Public Schools Grand Haven Area Public Schools Grand Rapids Public Schools update on Return to School Plans Grandville Public Schools summer updates Greenville Public Schools Holland Public Schools Return-to-Learn updates Hudsonville Public Schools Return to School information Kalamazoo Public Schools Kentwood Public Schools Lowell Area Public Schools MI Safe Schools Roadmap Muskegon Public Schools National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Planning Guide for educators North Muskegon Public Schools Portage Public Schools Reusable cloth masks for kids Rockford Public Schools Special education guidance Spring Lake Public Schools update on reopening plan Student veterans and the G.I. Bill during COVID-19 West Ottawa Public Schools Wyoming Public Schools Zeeland Public Schools