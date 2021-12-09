Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

Schools are changing policies as they learn about what happened at Oxford high

items.[0].videoTitle
We're talking with school officials about the new safety measures they're considering in the wake of the Oxford school shooting.
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 08:26:03-05

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Schools around metro Detroit have been having meetings with school leaders, law enforcement and the community.

The goal is to learn how to protect children as much as possible as we learn from the tragedy at Oxford High School Last week.

“It just really zeroed in everything we have to do to keep these kids safe,” Cabrini High School Principal Donna Sweeney said.

Cabrini High School opened its doors to 7 Action News as it developed part of its plan on Wednesday.

Retired Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt is now the athletic director at Cabrini high in Allen Park. He says when you talk to students, they aren’t just worried about security, they are grieving with Oxford.

To honor victims, school leaders in metro Detroit and across the country are spending days reviewing policies and trying to learn how to improve.

“Tomorrow, we are going to meet with the kids in the morning and go over, this is real,” Dolunt said.

On Dolunt’s desk are pamphlets on Ok2Say, an app students across Michigan can use to anonymously report danger, reports on how to protect students and how how to identify students in need of mental health support.

School leaders have developed a plan for each classroom that teachers will go over with students.

“What happens in my classroom might be different than your classroom because our set up is different,” Sweeney said.

Just as classrooms are different, schools are choosing different tools.

For example, Lake Orion High School told WXYZ it will be moving to requiring clear back packs. Cabrini High School is not, but understands the reasoning.

“Yes, a clear backpack is a deterrent. But if I want to get it in, I am going to get it in,” Dolunt said.

He says there are pros and cons to everything. For example cellphones allow students to call for help, but they also add to stressful distractions on social media. Cabrini high doesn’t allow cell phones in class.

“Having the plans in place and our protocols to keep kids safe, that is something we work really hard on,” Allen Park Police Chief Chris Egan said..

Egan worked with school leaders at Cabrini on Wednesday. He says one of his goals after seeing what happened at Oxford high is to make sure schools in his community feel comfortable reaching out to police, even if they are looking for help getting a child mental health support, not necessarily a criminal conviction.

“I want the person in crisis to come to us and the person sitting next to them to be able to say, 'Hey, I think this person needs help,'” Egan said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

State of Education: Resources

Adjusting study habits during COVID-19 Allendale Public Schools Battle Creek Public Schools Black River Public School Byron Center Public Schools CDC Checklist for Parents CDC Guidelines for Reopening Schools Coopersville Area Public Schools East Grand Rapids Public Schools Return to Learning Plans Forest Hills Public Schools Comstock Park Public Schools Grand Haven Area Public Schools Grand Rapids Public Schools update on Return to School Plans Grandville Public Schools summer updates Greenville Public Schools Holland Public Schools Return-to-Learn updates Hudsonville Public Schools Return to School information Kalamazoo Public Schools Kentwood Public Schools Lowell Area Public Schools MI Safe Schools Roadmap Muskegon Public Schools National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Planning Guide for educators North Muskegon Public Schools Portage Public Schools Reusable cloth masks for kids Rockford Public Schools Special education guidance Spring Lake Public Schools update on reopening plan Student veterans and the G.I. Bill during COVID-19 West Ottawa Public Schools Wyoming Public Schools Zeeland Public Schools