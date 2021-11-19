Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

Oakridge Public Schools closes for Thanksgiving Week because of staffing issues

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
CLASSROOM GENERIC
Posted at 4:58 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 16:58:17-05

OAKRIDGE, Mich. — Oakridge Public Schools will close for Thanksgiving Week as it tackles a staffing shortage.

Superintendent Tom Livezey announced his decision in a letter to families Friday.

The district had 10 classrooms with sick teachers unable to attend Friday and no substitute teachers available to take their place, Livezey said.

“Frankly, this exceeded our limit to cover but administrators, enrichment teachers or other support staff found a way to redistribute kids and cover classrooms,” Livezey said. “None of them had a break today. It was a tough day in these buildings. But please express your gratitude toward them. They’re doing all they can to keep kids in school!”

Daily district student attendance has varied mostly between 82-90%.

Currently, 3.7% of the district's students have documented positive cases of COVID-19, along with 4.4% of staff. The rest of the absences are for other illnesses or other reasons.

8.6% of students aged 5-11 have their first vaccine dose in Muskegon County, along with 35% of students aged 12-15 and 44% of students aged 16-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

State of Education: Resources

Adjusting study habits during COVID-19 Allendale Public Schools Battle Creek Public Schools Black River Public School Byron Center Public Schools CDC Checklist for Parents CDC Guidelines for Reopening Schools Coopersville Area Public Schools East Grand Rapids Public Schools Return to Learning Plans Forest Hills Public Schools Comstock Park Public Schools Grand Haven Area Public Schools Grand Rapids Public Schools update on Return to School Plans Grandville Public Schools summer updates Greenville Public Schools Holland Public Schools Return-to-Learn updates Hudsonville Public Schools Return to School information Kalamazoo Public Schools Kentwood Public Schools Lowell Area Public Schools MI Safe Schools Roadmap Muskegon Public Schools National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Planning Guide for educators North Muskegon Public Schools Portage Public Schools Reusable cloth masks for kids Rockford Public Schools Special education guidance Spring Lake Public Schools update on reopening plan Student veterans and the G.I. Bill during COVID-19 West Ottawa Public Schools Wyoming Public Schools Zeeland Public Schools