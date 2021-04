MUSKEGON, Mich. — Middle and high schools in Muskegon Public Schools will go virtual for the next week because of current COVID-19 case rates.

District officials say 90% of cases are in grades 6-12.

All students in Muskegon Middle School, Muskegon High School and MCEC will be virtual from Friday through April 23.

They’ll be following the same virtual schedule they typically use on Wednesdays:

First Hour 7:45 - 8:45

Second Hour 9:00 - 10:00

Third Hour 10:15 - 11:15