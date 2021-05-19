Michigan to urge schools to keep mask rules in place

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s health department will urge schools to continue making students, teachers and other staff wear masks for the rest of the academic year even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Spokesman Bob Wheaton says the pending recommendation could be issued later Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration recently lifted a mask mandate for people who are outdoors — regardless of their vaccination status — and exempted those who are fully vaccinated from an indoor mask requirement.

Wheaton says the forthcoming state guidance will “keep students and families safe.”