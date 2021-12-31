Michigan State University will start the semester online due to COVID-19 rates

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will offer most classes remotely for the first three weeks of spring term the university announced Friday.

Classes at MSU begin on Jan. 10.

The decision to move classes online was made after school officials considered the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Michigan and across the country.

The announcement comes just days after the university said spring term classes would be held in person.

Some in-person academic work, like labs, music instruction and health professional education will still be allowed with discretion, according to Teresa K. Woodruff provost and executive Vice President for academic affairs.

MSU President Samuel Stanley is expected send a community wide message later today with more details on the decision.