The Rebound West Michigan

Michigan State, University of Michigan update vaccination policies

Mary OConnell
Covid testing
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 03, 2022
DETROIT, MI (AP) — Two Michigan universities now require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend certain events.

Michigan State University now requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend athletic, music, art and theater events on the East Lansing campus. And the University of Michigan says everyone 12 and older must do so to attend indoor athletic events.

Michigan State says vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours will be required of all attendees ages 12 and older. Persons who cannot provide the required information won’t be allowed into the venue, it said.

To meet the vaccine requirement, attendees must show their COVID-19 vaccination card or a digital image along with a photo ID matching the name on the card. Attendees who cannot provide proof of vaccination should bring a photo ID and either a printout or photo of their negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the event start time. People ages 17 and under accompanied by an adult will not be required to show a photo ID.

