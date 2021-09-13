Watch

Michigan reports 71 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

Posted at 4:47 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 16:47:49-04

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 71 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools as cases continue to rise in the state.

Last week, the state reported 31 new outbreaks.

It comes at a time when Michigan is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. On Monday, Michigan reported 6,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths over a 3-day period; an average of 2,031 cases per day.

The overall number of Michigan cases has reached 976,505 and the number of deaths total 20,535.

A list of new and ongoing school outbreaks is below:

Coronavirus - School-Related Outbreak Reporting by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

