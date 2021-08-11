Michigan panel OKs leaving masking up to school districts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Board of Education has approved a resolution that supports allowing local school districts to make “scientifically informed decisions” about whether to mandate COVID-19 masks for all students, teachers and visitors.

The Democratic-majority board signed off on the resolution in a 5-2 vote Tuesday that members stressed “supports the right of local control to mask and not to mask.”

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will not require masks in school, like she did last academic year.

But her administration has endorsed a recommendation from the state health department for universal masking in school buildings.