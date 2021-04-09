Michigan Education Association supports suspending in-person learning, youth sports

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart responded Friday in support of the state’s recommendation that schools suspend in-person learning for two weeks following spring break as COVID-19 cases surge.

Herbart says the organization also fully supports youth sports taking a break for the same amount of time.

“Further, we encourage all school districts, community colleges and universities to take similar action at all levels,” Herbart said in a statement. “While the majority of PreK-12 educators are vaccinated, the same cannot be said for the students we serve. The skyrocketing caseloads among 10- to 19-year-olds threatens the health of individual students, their classmates, their families and their communities.”

Quarantines after exposure to someone with the virus have also been causing interruptions to students’ learning, and Herbart says switching to virtual learning would be less disruptive at this point.

Read the association’s full statement:

