New rapid COVID-19 testing sites opening in Kent County as families return from Spring Break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New COVID-19 testing sites will open throughout Kent County later this week and officials hope students and families returning from Spring Break will take advantage of the opportunity.

Free rapid testing from April 9-11 will be a collaboration between Kent ISD, local school districts and the Kent County Health Department, a news release said Monday.

Confidential results will “quickly” be sent via text message to those who are tested.

“The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is on the rise,” said Adam London, administrative health officer at the Kent County Health Department. “Kent County is now averaging 203 new cases daily compared with approximately 70 per day one month ago and 115 per day last week. Rapid testing will help prevent the spread of illness, especially following travel and before students return to in-person learning.”

Testing will be free and no appointments are necessary, though officials strongly encourage pre-registration.

Locations for the testing sites and details regarding pre-registration are as follows:

· Friday, April 9, Noon – 7:00 p.m.: East Kentwood High School

Pre-register here

6230 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Kentwood, MI 49508

· Saturday, April 10, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Kent ISD Main Campus, Parking Lot #11

Pre-register here

2930 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525

· Sunday, April 11, hours vary at three locations

Kent ISD Main Campus, Parking Lot #11

Pre-register here

2930 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525

o 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Grandville High School

Pre-register here

4700 Canal Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418

o 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Sparta High School

Pre-register here

475 West Spartan Drive, Sparta, MI 49345

o 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

“The health and well-being of our students and educators is our top priority,” Kent ISD Superintendent Ron Koehler said. “As schools resume in-person learning following Spring Break, we continue to exercise all safety measures to keep students and staff healthy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. We are grateful to the Kent County Health Department and our member districts for hosting the rapid testing centers at this crucial time.”