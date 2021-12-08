Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

Lansing School District pays up to $300 a day for substitutes amid shortage

items.[0].image.alt
Sub shortage
Sub shortage
Sub shortage
Posted at 12:25 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 12:25:12-05

LANSING, Mich. — Officials with the Lansing School District say they need more substitute teachers and they’re willing to pay more money to get them, up to $300 a day.

“Just like every other district, we are facing a substitute teacher shortage,’ said Executive Director of Human Resources Suzy Corbin.

Corbin said the pandemic has made it hard for the district to find qualified subs.

“I think a lot of it is just coming back to school in person, coming back face to face and the heightened numbers of COVID,” she said.

Corbin said she understands being a substitute during these troubling times can be hard, which is why the district has decided to increase the pay.

In 2019 , the district paid each substitute teacher $90 a day. In 2020, subs were paid $150. Now, the district is paying $200 a day. Substitute teachers at Gardner Elementary School, Dwight Rich School of the Arts and Everett High School will be making a little more.

“Those are our largest populated schools and any absences has an impact in our student learning. So we wanted to make sure we had as much coverage in those schools as we could. So we are paying those subs $300 a day,” Corbin said.

The district needs about 100 substitute teachers a day. Right now, they’re getting around 70.

“We do utilize EDUStaff. They supply us daily staff and the district also hires what we call guest teachers which are district staff that gets assigned daily as substitute teachers,” Corbin said.

Each substitute teacher must have at least 60 college credits and pass a background check. EduStaff, where they say they don't have a substitute shortage, said their substitute teachers must undergo two hours of in-person training and two and a half hours of virtual training, bringing the total hours of training close to five.

The district said all substitute teachers who aren't vaccinated are required to take a daily COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

State of Education: Resources

Adjusting study habits during COVID-19 Allendale Public Schools Battle Creek Public Schools Black River Public School Byron Center Public Schools CDC Checklist for Parents CDC Guidelines for Reopening Schools Coopersville Area Public Schools East Grand Rapids Public Schools Return to Learning Plans Forest Hills Public Schools Comstock Park Public Schools Grand Haven Area Public Schools Grand Rapids Public Schools update on Return to School Plans Grandville Public Schools summer updates Greenville Public Schools Holland Public Schools Return-to-Learn updates Hudsonville Public Schools Return to School information Kalamazoo Public Schools Kentwood Public Schools Lowell Area Public Schools MI Safe Schools Roadmap Muskegon Public Schools National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Planning Guide for educators North Muskegon Public Schools Portage Public Schools Reusable cloth masks for kids Rockford Public Schools Special education guidance Spring Lake Public Schools update on reopening plan Student veterans and the G.I. Bill during COVID-19 West Ottawa Public Schools Wyoming Public Schools Zeeland Public Schools