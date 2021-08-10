Hope College asks students to provide vaccination status ahead of fall semester

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College officials are asking students to provide their COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the upcoming fall semester, according to an update posted on the school's website.

Students aren't currently required to receive the vaccine to attend Hope College, but administrators say they need to know students' vaccination status to determine COVID-19 protocols.

A key piece of information that the college needs to determine our COVID-19 safety protocols this year is each student’s vaccination status. Many students have already uploaded their vaccine details using the Health Center Patient Portal. For others, we have obtained vaccination information from the State of Michigan’s vaccination database. For some, we do not have any COVID-19 vaccination information. Hope College

If the college does not already have a student's vaccination status, that student will receive a follow-up email.

Those who choose not to receive the vaccine will be asked to provide a reason for not doing so, such as religious, medical or personal reasons, and will be informed about "additional measures" the college will require of those who aren't vaccinated.

These measures will be put in place to protect the community, and they include, but are not limited to, pre- and post-arrival testing, surveillance testing, quarantine and isolation process, possible travel limitations, and personal financial responsibility.

INTERACTIVE MAP: COVID-19 protocols at Michigan colleges, universities for Fall 2021