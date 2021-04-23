GRPS will not expand hybrid in-person learning because of health department guidance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools will not be expanding hybrid in-person learning for students in grades 9 through 12.

It’s because of data and guidance from the Kent County Health Department, according to a news release Friday.

The health department hasn’t approved the new three-feet social distancing mitigation measure for grades 9 through 12.

Because of the number of students in these grades currently in the hybrid in-person model, GRPS isn’t able to combine the cohorts and still maintain six feet of social distancing.

The current schedule will therefore continue for the rest of the academic year.

“While we know this decision may be frustrating for some, since the beginning of the pandemic we have clearly and consistently shared that our decisions would be based on the science, data and guidance from the Kent County Health Department,” Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in the news release.

