GRCC commencements will not have guests because of rising COVID-19 cases

Steve Jessmore / Grand Rapids Community College
Commencement on campus of GRCC- held remotely due to coronavirus. 08-02-2020 © Photos by Steve Jessmore, Steve Jessmore Photography
Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 11:42:43-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is changing its commencement plans this year in response to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

Though the college will still proceed with plans to hold four in-person commencements, attendance will be limited to graduating students with no graduate-invited guests attending, according to a news release Wednesday.

Family members will be able to watch the events virtually on GRCC’s YouTube channel.

School of Arts and Sciences ceremonies are planned for 4 and 7 p.m. on April 30.

School of Workforce Development ceremonies are planned for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 1.

“We’re making these changes out of an abundance of caution, along with other careful planning for an in-person commencement celebration experience for our students,” said Associate Provost Tina Hoxie, dean of student affairs. “Commencement is a special moment in the lives of our students. Streaming the events live will allow students to share this milestone with friends, family and other supporters since it is not possible for them to attend in person.”

GRCC officials say spreading out commencement over four ceremonies and two days will allow graduates to attend the event in the Gerald R. Ford Fieldhouse while socially distancing and following strict COVID-19 protocols.

More adjustments may need to be made ahead of the ceremonies if health officials advise them.

