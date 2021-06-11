Godfrey-Lee Public Schools announces interim superintendent

WYOMING, Mich. — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools’ Board of Education has appointed a new interim superintendent following the announcement of the departure of current superintendent Kevin Polston.

Polston is leaving to become superintendent at Kentwood Public Schools and Dirk Weeldreyer will be his temporary replacement beginning July 1, according to a news release Friday.

Weeldreyer comes to Godfrey-Lee with almost 20 years of educational leadership experience, including nine years as the superintendent of Fennville Public Schools, where he retired in 2017, and as interim superintendent at both Caledonia Community Schools and Muskegon Public Schools.

He currently serves as executive director of the School Equity Caucus, a statewide organization of about 200 school districts that seeks adequate and equitable school funding in Michigan.

“We are excited to have an excellent and established leader to support the district through this time of transition,” said Eric Mockerman, president of the Godfrey-Lee Board of Education. “It was important for the board to have stability for the fall as we plan for a full return to in-person learning and recovery efforts for our students.”

Weeldreyer is expected to serve for six months to allow time for the district to find and appoint a full-time superintendent.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to serve the Godfrey-Lee Public Schools during this time of transition,” Weeldreyer said. “The district has a well-deserved reputation for providing an outstanding educational experience for its students, and the many similarities between my previous district, Fennville, and Godfrey-Lee make me feel right at home. I look forward to building relationships with the staff, students, families and community as we continue to provide an excellent education for our children.”