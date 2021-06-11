Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools announces interim superintendent

items.[0].image.alt
Godfrey-Lee Public Schools
Dirk Weeldreyer Photo.jpg
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 15:35:46-04

WYOMING, Mich. — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools’ Board of Education has appointed a new interim superintendent following the announcement of the departure of current superintendent Kevin Polston.

Polston is leaving to become superintendent at Kentwood Public Schools and Dirk Weeldreyer will be his temporary replacement beginning July 1, according to a news release Friday.

Weeldreyer comes to Godfrey-Lee with almost 20 years of educational leadership experience, including nine years as the superintendent of Fennville Public Schools, where he retired in 2017, and as interim superintendent at both Caledonia Community Schools and Muskegon Public Schools.

He currently serves as executive director of the School Equity Caucus, a statewide organization of about 200 school districts that seeks adequate and equitable school funding in Michigan.

“We are excited to have an excellent and established leader to support the district through this time of transition,” said Eric Mockerman, president of the Godfrey-Lee Board of Education. “It was important for the board to have stability for the fall as we plan for a full return to in-person learning and recovery efforts for our students.”

Weeldreyer is expected to serve for six months to allow time for the district to find and appoint a full-time superintendent.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to serve the Godfrey-Lee Public Schools during this time of transition,” Weeldreyer said. “The district has a well-deserved reputation for providing an outstanding educational experience for its students, and the many similarities between my previous district, Fennville, and Godfrey-Lee make me feel right at home. I look forward to building relationships with the staff, students, families and community as we continue to provide an excellent education for our children.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

State of Education: Resources

Adjusting study habits during COVID-19 Allendale Public Schools Battle Creek Public Schools Black River Public School Byron Center Public Schools CDC Checklist for Parents CDC Guidelines for Reopening Schools Coopersville Area Public Schools East Grand Rapids Public Schools Return to Learning Plans Forest Hills Public Schools Comstock Park Public Schools Grand Haven Area Public Schools Grand Rapids Public Schools update on Return to School Plans Grandville Public Schools summer updates Greenville Public Schools Holland Public Schools Return-to-Learn updates Hudsonville Public Schools Return to School information Kalamazoo Public Schools Kentwood Public Schools Lowell Area Public Schools MI Safe Schools Roadmap Muskegon Public Schools National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Planning Guide for educators North Muskegon Public Schools Portage Public Schools Reusable cloth masks for kids Rockford Public Schools Special education guidance Spring Lake Public Schools update on reopening plan Student veterans and the G.I. Bill during COVID-19 West Ottawa Public Schools Wyoming Public Schools Zeeland Public Schools