Central Michigan orders masks at least through September

Photo/Facebook: Central Michigan University
CMU confirms 75 positive COVID cases in students
Posted at 8:57 AM, Aug 03, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan University joined the ranks of schools to require people on campus to wear masks when students to return to campus this fall.

In a letter to students on Monday CMU President Bob Davies said that students, faculty and staffers must wear masks in class at least through the end of September.

CMU is one of several universities and colleges across the state to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 at a time when the virus is spreading rapidly in some areas.

CMU stopped short of ordering that students be vaccinated.

