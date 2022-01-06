Battle Creek Public Schools going virtual because of COVID-19

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Public Schools is moving to virtual learning starting next week because of the continued spread of COVID-19 in Calhoun County.

District officials say the last day of in-person school for students is Friday, Jan. 7, with remote schooling beginning Jan. 10. The plan is for students to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to a message sent to families.

Students should bring their Chromebooks home with them on Friday., BCPS said.

Parents should stay tuned for more information from their student’s principal and teachers regarding schedules for remote schooling, technology access and more.

Athletic practices and games will still happen in person, but with attendance limited to athletes’ parents or guardians only. No students will be allowed to attend games at this time.

Before- and after-school programs and extracurricular activities will happen virtually, if feasible.

CACC and Adult Education will continue with in-person instruction.

Special education students, English Language Learners and students with IEPs were told to stay tuned for more information from their student’s teacher.