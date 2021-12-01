Aquinas College president announces he will not seek another term

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College President Kevin Quinn announced Wednesday he will not seek another term leading the Catholic liberal arts college.

Quinn’s achievements during his time as president include the completion of a $61 million comprehensive campaign, record student retention, successful reaccreditation and recognition by U.S. News & World Report as one of the country’s leading liberal arts colleges.

He informed the Aquinas Board of Trustees of his decision at its October meeting.

In November, the trustees named Provost Stephen Germic as interim president.

Aquinas is currently evaluating firms to lead the national search for its ninth president and expects to make a decision soon.

A search committee of trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni and community leaders is being formed and will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as president of Aquinas College,” Quinn said. “There were a number of factors that contributed to my decision, including the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the main reason is that my wife, Terry, and I are ready for our next adventure. We have appreciated the warm welcome we have received from our campus and the greater West Michigan community. Part of Aquinas College will always be with us, no matter where we go.”

Aquinas Board Chair Marcie Hillary praised Quinn for his thoughtful leadership, especially during the pandemic. She noted Quinn helped the college focus on the student experience and success even while heading efforts to mitigate COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff.

“The board is incredibly grateful to President Quinn for his leadership and dedication to the success of Aquinas College over the past five years,” Hillary said. “Responding to the pandemic was a challenge for all of us. We so appreciate Kevin’s focus on student experience and success as the college successfully mitigated spread on campus so students could benefit from an in-class, personal learning environment. On behalf of the board of trustees, we wish Kevin all the best in his next chapter.”