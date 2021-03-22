Menu

Albion College plans full return to in-person learning for Fall 2021

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17
Albion College is offering scholarship opportunities for students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic that would cover 100% of tuition.
Albion College
Posted at 11:55 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 11:55:28-04

ALBION, Mich. — Albion College is planning to return to 100% in-person instruction for the Fall 2021 academic semester.

Dr. Matthew Johnson, the college’s president, made the announcement Monday.

COVID-19 policies will still be in place, and the college will also return to the standard academic calendar from the module approach taken last year.

“With extraordinary cooperation, collaboration and effort from our students, faculty and staff alike, our campus has maintained an incredibly low COVID-19 positivity rate throughout the pandemic,” Johnson said. “We’ve taken action as a community to mitigate the spread and the Spring 2021 semester has been our best yet in terms of risk management. Our top priority when making decisions that affect our broader campus community is the health and safety of those impacted. We are eager to make strides this fall toward a fully in-person campus experience, with a continued focus on proactive safety measures. This includes a return to our regular academic schedule and increased opportunities for on-campus gathering and student activities.”

Albion College is working with local health authorities to ensure a safe return in the fall.

More details are expected to be announced here as the semester approaches.

