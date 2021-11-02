Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

2 more Michigan school districts dropping Indian mascots

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team name outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change
Posted at 12:36 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 12:36:23-04

HARTFORD, Mich. (AP) — Two more Michigan school districts are dropping Indian nicknames and images.

Saranac in Ionia County and Hartford in Van Buren County are the latest to make the change.

Hartford Superintendent Kelly Millin said the district, known as the Indians, was greatly influenced by members of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. The Indian mascot will no longer be used by the end of the school year.

“What once served as a representation for culture, no longer carries the same point of pride for all that see it, and we have been asked to change our Native American logo and mascot," Millin said in a letter to the community.

The Saranac school board last week voted to “respectfully retire the Redskin mascot."

Camden-Frontier schools in Hillsdale County and the Sandusky district in Sanilac County still call themselves Redskins, MLive.com reported.

More Michigan districts still use “Indians.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

State of Education: Resources

Adjusting study habits during COVID-19 Allendale Public Schools Battle Creek Public Schools Black River Public School Byron Center Public Schools CDC Checklist for Parents CDC Guidelines for Reopening Schools Coopersville Area Public Schools East Grand Rapids Public Schools Return to Learning Plans Forest Hills Public Schools Comstock Park Public Schools Grand Haven Area Public Schools Grand Rapids Public Schools update on Return to School Plans Grandville Public Schools summer updates Greenville Public Schools Holland Public Schools Return-to-Learn updates Hudsonville Public Schools Return to School information Kalamazoo Public Schools Kentwood Public Schools Lowell Area Public Schools MI Safe Schools Roadmap Muskegon Public Schools National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Planning Guide for educators North Muskegon Public Schools Portage Public Schools Reusable cloth masks for kids Rockford Public Schools Special education guidance Spring Lake Public Schools update on reopening plan Student veterans and the G.I. Bill during COVID-19 West Ottawa Public Schools Wyoming Public Schools Zeeland Public Schools