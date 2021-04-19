Watch

Meijer to hire 100 young adults as part of Grand Rapids youth employment program

Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 19, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer plans to hire 100 Grand Rapids youth this summer, doubling its commitment to the GRow1000 Youth Employment Program.

Launched in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of addressing racial and economic disparities, the program asks local businesses to hire young adults, ages 15-24, for the summer to give them paid work experience.

Last year, Meijer hired 50 young adults as part of the program. This year, they are planning to double that number.

Meijer also says it will donate $200,000 to fund an additional 100 paid internships at local nonprofits and small businesses that offer significant hands-on learning opportunities but may not be able to afford to pay participants.

“We know that building future leaders in our communities begins today,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Hands-on work experience can make a big impact on a young person’s career path and we are pleased to be able to offer that opportunity to 200 Grand Rapids young people this summer whether their interests lie in retail or elsewhere.”

Meijer created a video to highlight some of the participants from 2020.

Grow1000 program participants are matched with employers for a six-week, 120-hour paid work experience. The program runs from June 14 through July 23.

You can learn more about the program, fill out a program application and become a financial donor online.

