Local dry cleaner offers free service to unemployed interviewees

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A local dry cleaner is doing its part to help unemployed workers during the pandemic.

Plantenga’s Cleaners will clean a suit or interview outfit for unemployed workers in West Michigan at no cost, according to a news release.

Anyone dropping off a garment for an interview can expect to get it back ready to wear the next day.

Just mention the garments are for an interview when dropping them off at any of Plantenga’s five locations.

Owner Al Plantenga says he and his team have been trying to think of how to help the community during this time.

When they first posted a flyer online advertising the service, Plantenga says it went viral, reaching more than 2,700 people.

He says whether one person brings in an outfit or 500 people do, they’ll take care of it, despite the dry cleaning business being hit hard during the pandemic.

"If times are tough and money's tight, the last thing you're going to do is go to a dry cleaner,” Platenga said. “You're going to go just to the interview. But if we can help somebody feel better when they're going into that interview, and it's no charge, that's why we're doing it."

