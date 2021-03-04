WATCH: Business groups urge Whitmer to let offices reopen

MICHIGAN — A new coalition of Chambers of Commerce from across the state discussed their goals Thursday morning for safely reopening Michigan's economy.

The news conference included Chamber of Commerce representatives from Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, Lansing, Michigan, Traverse Connect, Saginaw County, Birmingham/Bloomfield and Southern Wayne County.

Watch the news conference:

They're urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let employers reopen their offices for in-person work during the coronavirus pandemic rather than extend a restriction set to expire in mid-April.

In October, after a court ruling upended the Democratic governor’s orders, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Administration issued six-month emergency rules to keep intact a requirement that employers prohibit in-person work to the extent that employees’ activities can feasibly be completed remotely.

Whitmer this week announced the formation of a workgroup to assess and make recommendations for a phased return to office work.

