More fruits, vegetables available to WIC families through end of 2021

LANSING, Mich. — Woman, Infants and Children (WIC) clients in Michigan will receive additional Cash Value Benefits to purchase fruits and vegetables at grocery stores through the end of the year, state officials said Tuesday.

When President Joe Biden signed the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act of 2022 into law this past September, he authorized state WIC agencies to significantly increase the program’s vegetable and fruit benefit through Dec. 31, 2021.

“Michigan is excited to offer this great increase in benefits to the women, infants and children that we serve,” Michigan WIC Director Christina Herring-Johnson said. “This increase in fresh fruits and vegetables will continue to promote and support healthier eating patterns and overall great nutrition.”

The monthly cash value benefit for fruits and vegetables has increased to $24 for children, $43 for pregnant and postpartum people and $47 for breastfeeding people.

“With far too many families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic to afford the healthy foods that help grow healthy children, this temporary boost to the WIC benefit is an investment in our nation’s future,” said Rev. Douglas Greenaway, president and CEO of the National WIC Association. “Increased access to vegetables and fruits is a critical step toward ensuring that children have access to vital nutrients, curbing childhood obesity rates while strengthening our local farm economies. In communities across the country, WIC is ready to help as parents continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.”