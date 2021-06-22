Watch

COVID-19 restrictions lifted just in time for "Cinema Week"

Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 22, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS — Lifted COVID-19 restrictions mean Michigan businesses are inching closer and closer to some normalcy.

Among the many industries to be impacted include movie theaters.

Celebration Cinema is kicking off the lifted restrictions with Cinema Week.

Movie theaters across the country will participate in unique ways to promote and re-engage the movie going experience.

The week runs from June 22 to June 27.

Celebration Cinema at Studio Park in Downtown Grand Rapids is hosting the following themed days:

