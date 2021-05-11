Watch

Biz group floats work grant; federal aid higher than thought

Posted at 10:55 AM, May 11, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s biggest local chamber of commerce backs spending $400 million in federal COVID-19 relief to incentivize people to return to work and to get vaccinated.

The Detroit Regional Chamber’s proposal would cost the same as legislation in the Michigan House, but would be structured differently.

Rather than pay unemployed workers $1,000 to get a job, Michigan would give $2,000.

Employers would get $1,000 for each returning or new employee, to use as a signing bonus or for training.

They'd receive $100 for each employee vaccinated in the future.

State government's overall federal aid is nearly $900 million larger than expected.

