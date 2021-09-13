Watch

Adapt or else: Downtown businesses cope with new reality

Mark Humphrey/AP
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. In Nashville, tourism has come back faster than downtown office workers following COVID. Nashville's reputation as a tourist destination is buoying restaurants while businesses in other downtown areas have had to adapt as offices remained closed and workers stay home. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 12:18 PM, Sep 13, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — As the resilient coronavirus keeps offices closed and workers at home, some are adapting while others are trying to hang on.

Many business owners had looked forward to a return toward normalcy this month as offices reopened.

But now that many companies have postponed plans to bring workers back, due to surging COVID-19 cases, downtown businesses are reckoning with the fact that adjustments made on the fly may become permanent.

To survive, owners have taken such steps as boosting online sales or starting curbside pickup and delivery services.

Or they've changed their hours, staffing levels and what they offer customers.

Others are relying more on residential traffic.

