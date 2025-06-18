Organizers of No Kings protests say 'good trouble lives on,' plan next round of rallies

Organizers of the No Kings protests say they plan to continue another round of demonstrations on July 17. They state that more than 2,000 demonstrations were held throughout the United States on Saturday, objecting to President Donald Trump's policies.

The protests will be held on the fifth anniversary of the death of Rep. John Lewis, who was the last surviving member of the Big Six, which helped organize the 1963 March on Washington.

The theme of the July 17 protests will be "Good Trouble Lives On," a nod to Lewis’ quote: “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and redeem the soul of America.”

"We're going to make good trouble because good trouble lives on, and we will not stop until we win this fight," said Barbara R. Arnwine, president and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition. "No kings, no tyrants, no despots, and we've got to always have good trouble. So we are determined that on July 17, we're asking all of you—each and every one of you—to turn out and host events in your city."

Organizers hope to center upcoming protests around racial justice, protecting voting rights, and strengthening democracy.

Saturday's demonstrations were overshadowed by the shooting of two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota. The shootings resulted in the deaths of Minnesota House Democratic Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded.

Organizers officially canceled Saturday's protests in Minnesota as the alleged gunman remained at large. Gov. Tim Walz also encouraged people not to attend rallies over fears of violence.

Despite the pleas, a large crowd showed up at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul.