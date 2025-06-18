US lawmakers barred from oversight visit of NYC ICE holding facilities after Brad Lander arrest

New York lawmakers Jerry Nadler and Dan Goldman said Wednesday they were blocked from conducting an oversight visit to inspect detention facilities at a Manhattan immigration court.

“We just went in to conduct our constitutional oversight authority of ICE and ICE detention facilities. We were denied access,” Rep. Goldman (NY-10) said at a brief press conference after the attempted visit.

The visit to 26 Federal Plaza, where New York ICE field office is located, came a day after New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by federal agents Tuesday as he was trying to escort a man out of a courtroom.

“Even though we are allowed to show up unannounced by statute and we must be allowed in, we gave advance notice that we would be coming this morning, and they still denied our access,” Goldman said.

Earlier this month, two other New York lawmakers, Reps. Nydia Velazquez and Adriano Espaillat, attempted to inspect ICE holding facilities at 26 Federal Plaza and were barred.

Goldman and Nadler (NY-12) said they were very concerned about what conditions these immigrants are being held in while “this mass deportation scheme is under way,” referring to President Donald Trump’s recent directive to federal immigration officials to prioritize deportations in Democratic-run cities.

A representative from ICE has not yet responded to Scripps News’ request for comment regarding the block inspection.

According to a local news site , “ICE Deputy Field Director Bill Joyce told the representatives that some immigrants slept overnight on floors and benches at the facilities. But Joyce said the site was not a detention center, which U.S. House representatives are legally allowed to inspect, but rather an off-limits ‘processing center.’”

Immigration advocates told Scripps News that immigrants, regardless of their legal status, are being targeted by ramped-up enforcement operations.

“They are coming after all immigrants. Those who have status, those in the process of getting status, and those who don't have status because there is no pathway for them in this moment,” said Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO at the New York Immigration Coalition.