Blitz Week 1 features plenty of offense to kick off 2022 season

Unity Christian continues scoring binge, Oakridge flies high in season opening wins
Posted at 8:47 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 08:51:06-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Week 1 of the Blitz had tons of offense, and a few upsets to kick off the 2022 season.

Game of the Week: Whitehall vs. Unity Christian

The Crusaders were the highest scoring offense ever in 2021, and things were no different to start the 2022 season. Unity Christian topped Whitehall, 55-24.

Blitz Battle: Sparta vs. Oakridge

Sparta has made the playoffs for 3 straight seasons; Oakridge hasn't missed the postseason since 2004, before some of the team's players were even born. It was the Eagles picking up the week 1 win to start off the 2022 season, 34-14 the final.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

