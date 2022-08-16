Blitz Week 1 features plenty of offense to kick off 2022 season

WEST MICHIGAN — Week 1 of the Blitz had tons of offense, and a few upsets to kick off the 2022 season.

Game of the Week: Whitehall vs. Unity Christian

Montague vs Whitehall

The Crusaders were the highest scoring offense ever in 2021, and things were no different to start the 2022 season. Unity Christian topped Whitehall, 55-24.

Blitz Battle: Sparta vs. Oakridge

Oakridge vs Tri County

Sparta has made the playoffs for 3 straight seasons; Oakridge hasn't missed the postseason since 2004, before some of the team's players were even born. It was the Eagles picking up the week 1 win to start off the 2022 season, 34-14 the final.

