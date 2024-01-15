Pay it Forward Spotlight Award: Christine Plummer

ZEELAND, Mich. — A health clinic in Ottawa County is providing much-needed health care to those who otherwise may not have access. It happens to be available to people across West Michigan.

The clinic director has transformed the operation since her arrival. For her continued efforts, Christine Plummer was nominated and selected as the Pay it Forward Spotlight Person of the Month.

When Plummer started at City on a Hill Health Clinic in Zeeland, it was just her and a community health worker.

Things have changed drastically in the last decade though, both from how it looks inside to the people who keep it going.

"We have about 60 different volunteers that volunteer here," Plummer explained. "They are doctors, nurses, PAs and NPs. We're always looking for more because the need is great."

Plummer also has on her paid staff mental health therapists, a physician's assistant and nurse practitioner.

City on a Hill provides free medical and mental health services to anyone who is uninsured or underinsured. It's access to care across the board to those who may otherwise never receive the needed care, especially for mental health.

"They don't have the funds to actually see somebody; it's expensive," Plummer said. "So they forego their mental health a lot of times. That affects everything else in their life. So that's really what I'm proud of that we're doing something to meet the needs, especially with this population."

She says their growth and success reflects the needs of the community, which happens to provide 75 percent of their funding.

There's also another reason, though Plummer may not be the one to offer it up.

"Christine has done a wonderful job increasing this clinic since I started here," Rachel Ysasi shared. "She's just been amazing to work with. She is one of those bosses who's not on you all the time. She's like, 'You know how to do your job; do your job.' And we're just a family here."

That's Ysasi, one of the newer community health workers. She nominated her own boss for the FOX 17 Pay it Forward Spotlight Person of the Month.

It's an honor Plummer doesn't take lightly.

"Oh. Thank you. Wow ... oh my goodness," she responded to receiving the award. "It's super humbling, because I don't do it to be recognized. I do it to help people. As a nurse, that's what we do. ... It's really nice to know that I'm doing something good."

