BUCS Pride: Grand Haven retiree turns personal cancer losses into community movement

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — Sharon Yonker has known cancer's cruelty firsthand.

"Both of my parents passed away with cancer, and my daughter was 37 when she passed away with cancer," Yonker said.

Courtesy: Sharon Yonker

Rather than retreat from that grief, the retired Grand Haven teacher turned it into action. Sixteen years ago, she helped create BUCS Pride — a community initiative that raises awareness and money for those fighting cancer, using the color purple as its symbol.

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"We chose the generic purple because it covers all cancers," Yonker said. "We started with a football game and we sold jerseys, and the players wore the jerseys," Yonker explained.

Courtesy: BUCS Pride



It has grown into a district-wide tradition.

Courtesy: BUCS Pride



"It just kept growing," Yonker said. "Every sport does a game, a Bucs Pride game, in their season."

Courtesy: BUCS Pride



Over the years, Yonker has pressed thousands of purple shirts by hand. BUCS Pride has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars — money used to support families, sponsor cancer retreats, and supply snacks to patients at the local cancer center.

Courtesy: BUCS Pride



Students and coaches say the initiative has taken on a meaning that extends well beyond the playing field.

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"I personally have had a lot of family that has had cancer, and it is really nice to be able to help support them," said Liam Deaton, a football player at Grand Haven High School. "People wear BUCS Pride shirts around that don't even go to the school and it's great to see."

Courtesy: BUCS Pride



Head football coach Andrew Biedenbender said the scale of participation is what makes Bucs Pride stand out.

Courtesy: BUCS Pride



"Being immersed in the community, you see what it truly means. There's purple shirts everywhere," Biedenbender said. "I think that's the part that kind of gets lost. It's not just the person fighting, but the people fighting with them."

For those closest to Yonker, her work reflects something deeper than community service.

Courtesy: BUCS Pride



"Sharon's spirit is giving," said Marcie Lynch, a BUCS Pride volunteer. "She took something very tragic in her life, and she turned it around and made it something really positive. And so for me, that says a lot about who she is."

As for Yonker, she said the work keeps her going.

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"It keeps you young," Yonker said. "You're doing it knowing that it's helping somebody else."

She added with a laugh: "It's what I love doing, and otherwise I would, you know, sit home and, you know, house cleaning can wait."

The next BUCS Pride purple football game is Friday, Oct. 16. Purple T-shirts are available for $15.

For more information about BUCS Pride click here.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Persons of the Month, Yonker receive a $250 prize.

Know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

Meet Bruce Koop, our August 2026 Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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