Parents in St. Clair Shores surprised to see parking tickets in the mail for picking kids from school

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — In St. Clair Shores, parents picking up their kids from Lakeview Public Schools are being hit with an unwanted surprise. Quite a few of them have been receiving parking tickets in the mail.

It's a growing problem that's left folks scratching their heads about the violation that has no proof.

Rosy has been doing school runs at Lakeview High School since 2016, and this is the first time she has received a parking violation that felt like out of the blue.

"Last Friday, I came to the school to pick up my child. I drove on this side of the lane, which is the right lane, and then you pulled into the drop-off zone. And then I texted my daughter, saying I'm here. She comes outside and then we leave," said Rosy.

But today, Rosy received a $20 ticket in the mail, which has the reason listed as "vehicle stopped in the right lane to pick up student."

"I never let my child enter the vehicle while the car is in the right lane, it's so unsafe to do that," said Rosy.

Rosy says she was never pulled over or warned prior to getting the ticket. And the worst, the ticket didn't come with any proof, like a picture showing that Rosy actually committed the violation.

7 Action News also noted that there are no traffic signs near Lakeview High School that say "no parking or standing."

Rosy also posted her concerns on Facebook, and she instantly received comments about other parents facing the same problem.

7 Action News team contacted St. Clair Shores Police Chief Jason Allen for comments, but he refused to do an on-camera interview. However, he agreed to speak to 7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed over the phone.

Over the phone, Chief Allen said his officers enforce the law to ensure the traffic flows smoothly and kids are not being dropped off at unauthorized areas. The Chief also had other suggestions, which were shared with another parent, Chad Craven, who had received at least two tickets in the mail while picking up his youngest child at Rogers Elementary School.

"What are your thoughts when the Chief says there are other options you don't have to stand over here?" asked Javed.

"Oh, let's see the Chief all the over from Burton Street, walk half a mile all the way to get his kid in freezing weather, let's see how that works," said Craven.

The Chief also said folks always have the option to fight tickets online.

"What about the inconvenience factor? Let's not even talk about if they try to do anything; it's going to end up costing me money. That's why the ticket system feels like a cash grab. They are not going to fight, so we will just take it," said Craven.

