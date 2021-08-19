We're Open: Star of Saugatuck features 90-minute cruises

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The Star of Saugatuck is a genuine paddlewheel cruising boat that sails the Kalamazoo River, the Saugatuck channel, and, when conditions are favorable, Lake Michigan.

Because cruises are affected by the weather, tickets are only available for sale on the day of the excursion you wish to take. There are five cruises a day.

Tickets are only available by phone or in person: 269-857-4261; 716 Water Street, downtown Saugatuck.

