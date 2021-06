GRAND RAPIDS — If you like to shop local, neighborhood shopping districts are full of shops that are once again open in West Michigan.

Recently, we spent time in the Alger Heights neighborhood, and Robb Westaby helps us discover yet another business making a difference for their customers.

Reinspired Treasures in Alger Heights is an unusual store in that you will find both new and vintage items, from furniture to jewelry. And the story of how they weathered the pandemic is inspiring in itself.