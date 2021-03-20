Menu

Niles man dead after Cass County crash

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 09:28:44-04

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Niles man is dead after losing control of his car in Silver Creek Township.

The accident happen shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The Cass County Sheriff tells Fox 17 that 39-year-old Derrick Hydron lost control of his vehicle in a curve on Sister Lake Road and rolled his car.

Hydron was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The Sheriff's office says that they believe drugs and alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

